Took me a long time to get over Tokyo, feels surreal right now: Manu Bhaker

Chateauroux (France): Manu Bhaker doesn't like to settle for second best, let alone third. But Sunday was an exception and as she spoke, delight mingled with relief after the pistol ace exorcised her Tokyo Olympic demons with a historic bronze medal in the ongoing edition of the Games.

Unwavering in her determination, which complements her incredible skills, the 22-year-old Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event here.

"After Tokyo, I was very disappointed. It took me a long time to get over that," Bhaker said on Jio Cinema after her win.

"So really grateful that I could win bronze, maybe (it will be) better next time," she added.

"I feel great. This medal was long due for India. It feels surreal." The triumph opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

But, it is has not come easy for the lively markswoman from Jhajjar in Haryana.

A pistol malfunction in the qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 had reduced Bhaker to tears.

But, over the past two days, she put up an effort that is expected of an athlete who has won many medals on the international stage.

"India deserves many more medals. As many as possible. The feeling is really surreal, it takes a lot of effort," she said.

It was a close final and she was also in with a chance to win silver at one stage.

"In the last shot, I was fighting with all the energy I had. Maybe I can get better in the next (event)." Mental toughness is one area where Bhaker has worked a lot over the years, with plenty of help also coming from her coach Jaspal Rana.

"I read a lot of Bhagwat Gita, and tried to do just what I am supposed to do and left everything else to God. We can't fight destiny, you can't control the outcome.

"You can only keep trying and keep giving your best," Bhaker said when asked how she coped with the disappointment in Tokyo.

About the biggest win of her magnificent career, the nine-time World Cup medallist added, "I really can't explain how good I am feeling. I was fighting with all the energy the I have." She qualified for the final after shooting 580 while giving enough indications that she has set her sights on a podium finish this time.

"As soon as the qualification was over, I didn't know how things were going to be. We have worked very hard. We will do as much as we can. It is a very good feeling.

"Thank you so much for sticking by me (to all the friends, relatives and well-wishers!). It is for them that I am standing here strong.

"Every single time, I am putting so much effort and you all made my life so easy. I would like to thank my coach Jaspal sir, my sponsors OGQ and my coaches." Bhaker, who was in control for a major part of the one hour and 15 minute qualifying session on Saturday, maintained the same composure in the all-important final at the National Shooting Centre.

India last won an Olympic medal in shooting in 2012.