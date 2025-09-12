Top 24 Indian golfers to rub shoulders with global icons in DP World India Championship

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) As many as 24 Indian pros will get to rub shoulders with the upper crust of the golfing fraternity, including Rory McIlry and Tommy Fleetwood, at next month's DP World India Championship here, the Professional Golf Tour of India said on Friday.

The Championship is a joint-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour and the PGTI which will see world's top golfers descend to the iconic Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

"A total of 24 Indian professionals will get a chance to compete with all these top players. USD 4 million is the prize money and if you look at that, the winner will get something like about USD 600,000 to USD 700,000," said the PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl.

"We expect (five-time major champion and former world No.1) Rory McIlroy. He has already confirmed and so has (seven-time winner on the European your) Tommy Fleetwood," said Johl.

He said the Delhi golf course would be closed earlier than scheduled in the aftermath of the incessant rains.

"We are going to close the golf course much earlier than we actually predicted because we had heavy rains. The agronomist from the European Tour as well as our own agronomist are already here. They are looking at the golf course. We want to make sure it is in top shape.

Johl said he is expecting some of the biggest European names on the European Tour to compete in the event as it falls in the second half of the season with players keen to earn points on the "Race to Dubai".

"Reports say, maybe (former world No.1) Justin Rose could come but that is absolutely unconfirmed. But if you go down and look at the Order of Merit, you will find at least 40 of the top 60 players coming here.

"The race to Dubai is around the corner after this tournament. Most of them will be coming from the Ryder Cup which is happening next week in the United States. So the (the Championship in India) is going to be a very, very important tournament." Among the India players who will rub shoulders with the biggies are Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, who has won back-to-back PGTI events last month and 11-time PGTI winner Udayan Mane, among others.

"We will close the Order of Merit a few weeks before (the event) and then decide who is going to be playing in the DP World," he added.

Amitabh Kant appointed PGTI's governing body member =================================== PGTI also announced the appointment of former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant as its latest governing body member.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Amitabh Kant to the PGTI's Governing Body. His expertise, vast experience, leadership qualities and strategic vision will be incredible assets to the PGTI as we continue to build a world-class platform for professional golf in India," said cricketing legend and PGTI president Kapil Dev.

"We believe Mr. Kant's insights will be instrumental in raising the tour's stature further, expanding its reach, and creating new opportunities for our talented golfers," he added. PTI AM AM APA APA