Top 3 contenders for orange cap in IPL 2025

New Delhi: The IPL has been an opportunity for players to make a mark in their careers and play among the best international players in the tournament. This season will also feature some incredible players, and the fans and experts will be eager to see who the best performers in the tournament will be.

Since the T20 format is known to be a batter's game it is time to discuss which player will be scoring the most runs and go on to win the IPL Orange Cap which is one of the iconic achievements in the tournament. There are plenty of players in the tournament who can win this tournament in the upcoming season.

The orange cap showcases the consistency of the batters throughout the tournament and going into this season it will be interesting to see which player will impress the fans in the upcoming event which is set to be another iconic tournament which will be witnessed by billions. At the same time, teams will be focused on maintaining a strong position in the IPL points table to ensure their qualification for the playoffs.

Here are the top three contenders who can win the Orange Cap in IPL 2025:

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

The emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a blessing in disguise to the Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal has also been one of their top run scorers in the last two seasons and has been in incredible form in international cricket as well. Jaiswal has come close to winning the orange cap in 2023 and will be hungry for runs which could lead to him finally achieving that milestone.

2. Travis Head

Other than the Indian players it is the Australians who also enter the list of highest run scorers in the IPL. The Australian who might go on to achieve this feat is the explosive Travis Head, especially with how his current form is going. Head scored 567 runs in 15 games last season and will look better than playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025.

1. Abhishek Sharma

Though the Hyderabad fans loved to see the Head onslaught, the young Abhishek Sharma also matched his intensity last season. The Punjab batter scored 484 runs in the 16 games he played. The 24-year-old all-rounder had a great international career and could be one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap.