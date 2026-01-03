Top boxers for Elite Men and Women National Championships

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 3 (PTI) Top Indian pugilists, including world champion Meenakshi, Olympian Nikhat Zareen and several other World Boxing Cup medallists, will vie for honours in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships to held here from Sunday.

The competition, which will conclude on January 10, will see the men's and women's events being held simultaneously at the same venue, with nearly 600 boxers from across the country set to participate in 10 weight categories each.

Other prominent boxers, who will be in action in the women's section, are reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world championships bronze medallists Pooja Rani and Parveen, former world champion Nitu Ghanghas and Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar.

Among men, World Boxing Cup Finals gold medallist Hitesh and Sachin, silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal, Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal, and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal will be seen in action.

Each member association can send a maximum of 10 men and 10 women boxers, while athletes who participated in the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida in November last year have received direct entry.

All the medallists here in the Olympic weight categories will be called for the national camp, while only the gold and silver medallists from all non-Olympic weight categories will be part of the camp following the Nationals.

"The upcoming Nationals provides the established boxers and their challengers a platform to showcase their skills and stake claim for National team selection ahead of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh in a release.