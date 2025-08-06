Top English golfer Fleetwood to compete in DP World India Championship

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Leading English golfer and seven-time winner on the European Tour, Tommy Fleetwood is set to compete alongside career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy in the USD4 million DP World India Championship, to be played at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19.

Fleetwood, an Olympic silver medallist and European Ryder Cup star, will tee up in Delhi for the first time since 2016.

The 34-year-old was named European No. 1 after topping the Race to Dubai Rankings in 2017, and the following year made a memorable Ryder Cup debut in Paris, winning four points out of five to help his side to victory.

He represented Europe on two more occasions, delivering the winning moment in Rome in 2023 in his 3&1 victory over Rickie Fowler.

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is the largest prize fund tournament offered for a DP World Tour event in India.

"I can't wait to get back to Delhi for the DP World India Championship. I'm aiming to play some good golf and entertain the Indian fans at an important point in the season," said Fleetwood in a release.

"I'm also very much looking forward to playing at Delhi Golf Club again. I remember it as a tight, challenging, strategic golf course. I think it's great leveller, where players with all styles of play can contend, so it should help to make for a very exciting week." The tournament follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the DP World Tour's momentum in the region The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November in Dubai.