Top Indian and international golfers set to tee off at Hero Women’s Indian Open

Gurugram, Sep 26 (PTI) A star-studded line-up of top Indian and international golfers, including seven winners from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) season, is set to compete in the Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club here next month.

The 16th edition of India’s premier women’s golf tournament is scheduled for October 24 to 27, with a prize pool of USD 400,000.

Founded in 2007, the tournament promises a strong challenge from Indian players, building on last year’s impressive performance where three Indian golfers finished in the top 10.

Notable participants confirmed so far include three former champions: Christine Wolf (2019), Camille Chevalier (2017), and Caroline Hedwall (2011).

Winners from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons are also expected to join, alongside top Indian talent.

The Indian Open has served as a launchpad for many champions, including those who have ascended to the LPGA. Past champions feature legendary names like Laura Davies and Yani Tseng, the latter winning the inaugural event in 2007 before becoming World No. 1.

This year’s field includes talented trio from England: Annabel Dimmock (KPMG Women's Irish Open champion), Alice Hewson (VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open winner), and Amy Taylor (Ladies Italian Open victor). Additional competitors include France’s Perrine Delacour (Dormy Open Helsingborg), Belgium’s Manon De Roey (Investec SA Women's Open champion), Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (Joburg Ladies Open winner), and Singapore’s Shannon Tan (Magical Kenya Ladies Open champion).

In 2016, Aditi Ashok made history as the first Indian to win the Hero Women's Indian Open. Amandeep Drall narrowly missed replicating this feat in 2022, finishing tied for second, while Diksha Dagar, one of only two Indians to have won on the LET alongside Aditi, secured a third-place finish in 2023.