Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban hit by two bikers during on-road training ride

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Top Indian cyclist Esow Alban was on Wednesday hit from behind by two bikers while he was on a training ride on the road near the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here but fortunately escaped with "minor" injuries.

The 24-year-old Esow from Andaman and Nicobar Islands resides and trains at the SAI Cycling Academy, which houses a top-class velodrome. The facility at the IG Sports Complex has got recognition from the world body UCI.

"Today, I was hit from behind by two bikers during my training ride. They were speeding at over 100 km/h. I was in my lane. Focused. Disciplined. Yet they blamed me and showed no regret," Esow wrote on his Instagram handle.

"I'm grateful to be safe, with only a few scratches." His buttock and hands had bruises and the rear wheel of his cycle was broken from the impact.

Esow is the first Indian cyclist to win an individual medal at the global level, a silver in keirin event at the 2018 junior track world championships. He won a silver in sprint and a bronze in keirin in the 2019 edition also.

"This could've been worse -- not just for me, but for any cyclist on the road. To everyone out there: We cyclists are not in your way. We are humans. We are athletes. We represent our nation," he said.

"Respect cyclists. Give us space. Give us safety.

"Thank you to my coach, team coach, and the officer who stood by me and are helping with the investigation." Cycling Federation of India Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh said it was a "minor" accident and Esow "is fine now".

"He (Esow) has been given first aid and he is fine now. It was a minor accident and he is at his room. He should be able to train again tomorrow," Singh told PTI.

"He was on a routine training ride on the road (near IG Sports Complex). He was behind a bus and then hit by a bike."