Top Indian drivers to test their skills in JK Tyre Drift Challenge on Oct 16

Greater Noida: Around 25 skilled drivers are expected to turn out to showcase their skills when the JK Tyre Drift Challenge takes place on October 16 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) here.

The Challenge will feature a grid of 25 powerful rear-wheel drive cars piloted by some of the country’s most efficient drivers. It will unfold over a series of events on specially-designed track layouts that will test the limits of driver and machine.

They will be judged by an international three-member panel of drifting experts comprising Alistair Woodham from India who was an ex-member of Drift Commission of FIA, Cristiani Nanami Lazaro from Brazil and Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand.

"The introduction of the JK Tyre Drift Challenge marks a significant moment in Indian motorsport history," Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre, said in a release.

"Drifting has been happening in India in silos; however, with this competition with the help of FMSCI, we will formalise norms of drifting in India and try to match it on par with global standards.

"This challenge will not only provide a platform for the country’s talented drivers to shine but also delight motorsport enthusiasts who are hungry for a new thrill."

Drifting is a motorsport discipline that rewards skill, precision and car control over outright speed. It involves drivers sliding their cars and using oversteer to go sideways through a corner.

In addition to the Drift Challenge, the BIC will also host the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race.

Organised by the Imperial Society of Innovation Engineers (ISIEINDIA), the event is an Industry-Academia initiative that offers a platform to the engineering students of India to design and develop sustainable mobility solutions.

Over 2,000 students from across the country are expected to take part in the event, demonstrating their innovativeness in vehicle aerodynamics, battery and powertrain design, brakes, and suspension technologies.

They will be put to the test over various rounds between October 12 and 16, culminating in a 12-lap endurance final at the BIC to decide the winners.