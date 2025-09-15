Top Indian golfers to feature in Chennai Open

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Top Indian golfers, including Olympian Udayan Mane, will be vying for honours when Rs 1 crore Chennai Open tees off at the Cosmo TNGF Golf Course here on Tuesday.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event returns for its fourth edition after a three-year gap and will feature leading names such as Arjun Prasad, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Shaurya Bhattacharya, defending champion Manu Gandas and Om Prakash Chouhan.

The foreign challenge will be spearheaded by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Uganda’s Joshua Seale and American amateur Vikram Chatterjee.

The local hopes rest on Chennai-based professionals S John Royan, L Gopi and S Prasanth.

“Chennai has emerged as an important stop on the PGTI in recent years... the breathtaking performances so far this season have set the bar high and we can now look forward to another enthralling contest this week,” PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Am event played on Sunday was won by the team led by Karan Pratap Singh, which returned a nett score of 55. The team comprised amateurs Murali Vijay, Aarav Mammen and Ashwath Achanta. PTI ATK DDV