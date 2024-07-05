Top Indian referee Uvena Fernandes retires

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) India's Uvena Fernandes, who officiated as an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, has announced retirement, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.

Uvena became the only Indian assistant referee in a FIFA World Cup final, having officiated at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2016 in Jordan.

The 43-year-old Uvena, who hails from Goa, will continue to serve as a referee assessor and instructor.

"I have been a referee for almost 20 years, and I think I have already done justice to my badge, achieving several milestones in the process. Now, I thought, it is time to make way for the youngsters," she said in an AIFF release.

"Since I have already done my bit, I thought the youngsters should also get a chance, and I can contribute as an instructor or an assessor so that I can do justice to Indian football," Uvena, a senior officer in the Indian Air Force, said.

Uvena was a member of the elite FIFA panel and officiated in four matches, including the final at the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2016. That same year, she received the prestigious AFC Special Referees Award.

She also officiated in two Asian Games and four Women’s Asian Cups.

Uvena played for India at the 2003 AFC Championship, competing against Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Later, she took up refereeing.