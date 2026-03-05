Top Indian shooters to compete in Selection Trials 3

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The country's top shooters will vie for national squad spots for international competitions in the second-half of the year at the National Selection Trials 3 (Group A) to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here from Friday.

Almost all of India's leading shooters will compete across 10 events, including the eight Olympic disciplines along with the rifle prone competitions for men and women, in the trials that will run till Tuesday.

Rifle and pistol Selection Trials 3 and 4 for Group B athletes will also begin on Friday at the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal and will run till March 22.

Following the trials, selected national squad athletes will attend a coaching camp in New Delhi from March 10-21, the National Rifle Association of India stated.

The national camp for shotgun shooters also started on Thursday in New Delhi with the skeet shooters reporting first. The trap shooters will report for the national camp on March 8.

The national camp will be followed by the pre-event camp prior to the ISSF World Cup Shotgun, the first World Cup of the calendar year, which will be held in Tangier, Morocco from March 21-April 3.

The Indian teams for the first two Rifle/Pistol (Granada and Munich) and Shotgun (Tangier and Almaty) ISSF World Cup stages of the year, have already been announced.

The new Olympic cycle leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Games begins this year, with the first quota places set to be decided at the ISSF World Championship in Doha in October-November.

The season will also feature the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. PTI SSC TAP