Top international runners for upcoming Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) A rich field of elite athletes, led by last edition's runner-up Merhawi Kesete of Eritrea in the men's section and Ethiopia's Medina Deme Armino in the women's field, will compete in the Tata Mumbai Marathon -- a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race -- on January 18.

The marathon, which is into its 21st year, will offer a prize money of USD 50,000, USD 25,000 and USD 15,000 to the first three finishers in the men's and women's categories.

In addition, a USD 15,000 will be given to anyone who breaks the existing event records in their respective categories.

Kesete, who finished behind countryman Berhane Tesfay last year, will be among the favourites in a field that also has 2023 world champion from Uganda, Victor Kiplangat, South African Stephen Mokoka, and Ethiopians Bazezew Asmare and Tadu Abate Deme.

Another Ethiopian, Tesfaye Demeke, who had a third-place finish last year, will also be returning to get better ratings this year.

Asmare holds the fastest time of 2:04:57, recorded four years ago when he finished third in the Amsterdam Marathon. Though Kesete's best till date in a marathon remains 2:06:36 (2021), a tactical approach can yield better results here.

Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15) have held the event records since 2023.

In the women's section, Medina Armino, who finished third last year, could be the favourite as fewer top-rated runners from Kenya and Bahrain are competing this time around.

This year's line-up mostly has fellow Ethiopians, which would be a relief for Medina to dream big.

The field includes three runners near the 2:21:00 mark. Zinah Senbeta clocked a world-class 2:21:05 on way to winning in Lyubliyana in 2023. Incidentally, she made her marathon debut in Mumbai.

But the fastest among the women's entries is listed against Ethiopia's Shure Demise, who clocked an impressive 2:20:59 in Dubai in 2015, which remains a world's best for a junior (under-20) athlete over this distance.