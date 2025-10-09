Top performers at National junior event to be considered for South Asian Sr Championships: AFI

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) Top performers during the five-day National Junior Athletics Championships starting here on Friday will be considered for the South Asian Senior Championships in Ranchi next month, the Athletics Federation of India said on Thursday.

"The South Asian Senior Athletics Championships will act as an excellent exposure on the home soil for promising junior athletes," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said during a press conference here.

"In addition to senior athletes, the AFI selection panel will consider youngsters in the national team (for the South Asian meet)." The South Asian Senior Championships will be held at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Stadium from November 24 to 26 under the aegis of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF).

According to Sumariwalla, a former AFI president, more than 2000 athletes, including 950 female competitors, will feature in various age groups during the five-day event here.

The junior competition is being conducted in association with the Government of Odisha and will also act as a platform to scout talent.

"AFI's talent identification team will be present throughout the duration of the competition to scout athletes having potential to excel at global level in future," Sumariwalla said.

Sumariwalla said the emphasis is on holistic development of athletes to avoid early specialisation and over-training in formative years.

"The AFI has restructured the junior competition programme. Triathlon events have been introduced in the U14 category. There were some modifications in U16 group too. Instead of Fosbury flop technique, high jumpers are allowed scissor style in the U16 group," Sumariwalla explained.

To check overage athletes, the AFI has introduced UID Number (Unique Identification Number) and QR Code on the Bib Numbers in the age group competitions.

"All this is being done to check cases of impersonation and overage at the junior level," Sumariwalla added.

This is the second time that the national junior competition is being held at Bhubaneswar. Earlier in August, the Kalinga Stadium was also the venue of the one-day World Continental Tour bronze level meet.

"It's moment of pride for the Government of Odisha to conduct multiple events not in track and field but in other Olympic disciplines," Sachin R Jadhav, Commissioner-cum Secretary Sports, said.

"All necessary arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the five-day junior track and field competition." As many as 14 finals are scheduled for the opening day on Friday. The women's 5,000m track race in under-20 will be the first medal event of the day. PTI PDS PM PDS PM PM