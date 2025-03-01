Top players picked for home Billie Jean King Cup, Vishal Uppal returns as captain

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) There were no surprises in the Indian team picked for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup with the AITA selection committee going for tried and tested top-ranked players, led by number one Ankita Raina, while Vishal Uppal returned as captain of the side after two years.

Raina will have Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari in the side, while Prarthana Thombare will be the doubles specialist in the five-member squad.

Teen sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran, who recently made the semifinals of the WTA Mumbai Open, will be the reserve player in the side.

India will host the Bille Jean King Cup at Deccan Gymkhana in Pune from April 8.

A training camp will begin at the venue from April 2 and Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar have also been invited to be part of the preparations.

In March 2023, Uppal was removed as non-playing captain with Shalini Thakur replacing him.

It has been learnt that the AITA Executive Committee decided to bring him back as he was shunted out back then without any discussion at the appropriate forum.

Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach of the side. PTI AT AT TAP