Top players to compete in inaugural India Padel Open

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Several top players from around the world will compete in the inaugural India Padel Open, a part of the CUPRA FIP Tour, scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from November 21 to 24.

Padel is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. It is played in doubles format on a smaller, enclosed court surrounded by walls.

Players can hit the ball off these walls to keep it in play, adding a strategic dimension to the game.

The sport's smaller court and use of walls can make it easier for beginners to learn and enjoy, while the strategic elements and the ability to hit off the walls add depth and excitement for experienced players.

Among the stars who will feature in the event include Mohit Dahiya, Digvijay Pratap Singh and Olivera Palos. Besides them, the tournament will also host notable players from Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Iran.

The event is sanctioned by the International Padel Federation (FIP).

"We are excited to host the first FIP event at our prestigious Bennett University. This pioneering event will further accelerate the growth of Padel in India and drive new players and fans towards the sport.

"Padel has the potential to become one of the leading sports in the country and attract investment in infrastructure and facilities. We really look forward to a very successful tournament and the first of many such events to happen in India," said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, the organisers of the League.

"We're thrilled to bring forward the FIP Promotion India and to see the growth of Padel in the Indian sports ecosystem," said Aditya Khanna, founder director of Padel League Private Ltd and Tournament Director of FIP Promotion India.

The semi-finals and final of the tournament are scheduled on November 23 and 24. PTI AM AM AT AT