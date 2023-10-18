Advertisment
Top seed Chappell, India's Ramanathan, Prajwal Dev advance to pre-quarterfinals

NewsDrum Desk
18 Oct 2023

Dharwad, Oct 18 (PTI) Fancied players led by top seed Nick Chappell and Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour here on Wednesday.

Ramanathan, seeded fourth here, breezed past qualifier and compatriot Faisal Qamar 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Local lad and eighth seed Prajwal moved past another qualifier Luke Sorensen of Australia 7-5, 6-4 at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts.

USA’s Chappell breezed past his South Korean opponent Woobin Shin 6-3, 6-3 to reach Round of 16 in the USD 25,000 prize money event.

Bogdan Bobrov, the second seed, quelled the challenge of qualifier Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, qualifiers Madhwin Kamath and Suraj Prabodh continued their dream run winning their opening round matches.

While Madhwin emerged a 6-3, 6-4 winner over wild card entrant Manish Ganesh, Suraj outplayed another wild card Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Results: (All Indians Except Mentioned) Singles round of 32: Q-Madhwin Kamath beat WC-Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-4; 8-S D Prajwal Dev beat Q-Luke Sorensen (Aus) 7-5, 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3; 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Q-Faisal Qamar 7-6 (3), 6-2 7-Sidharth Rawat beat Shivank Bhatnagar 6-4, 6-2; Rishab Agarwal beat Q-Jagmeet Singh 6-4, 6-2; 6-Florent Bax (Fra) beat Stijn Pel (Ned) 6-2, 2-0 (retd); Q-Enrico Giacomini (Ita) beat Dev Javia 6-3, 7-6 (2); Q-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan beat Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 7-5, retd Q-Suraj R Prabodh beat WC-Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4; 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat Q-Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4; 1-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Woobin Shin (Kor) 6-3, 6-3; 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) beat Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5 Doubles round of 16 (unfinished match): 1-Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Digvijay Pratap Singh / Karan Singh 6-7 (7) (to resume on Thursday). PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS

