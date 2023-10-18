Top seed Chappell, India's Ramanathan, Prajwal Dev advance to pre-quarterfinals

Dharwad, Oct 18 (PTI) Fancied players led by top seed Nick Chappell and Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour here on Wednesday.

Ramanathan, seeded fourth here, breezed past qualifier and compatriot Faisal Qamar 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Local lad and eighth seed Prajwal moved past another qualifier Luke Sorensen of Australia 7-5, 6-4 at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts.

USA’s Chappell breezed past his South Korean opponent Woobin Shin 6-3, 6-3 to reach Round of 16 in the USD 25,000 prize money event.

Bogdan Bobrov, the second seed, quelled the challenge of qualifier Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, qualifiers Madhwin Kamath and Suraj Prabodh continued their dream run winning their opening round matches.

While Madhwin emerged a 6-3, 6-4 winner over wild card entrant Manish Ganesh, Suraj outplayed another wild card Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Results: (All Indians Except Mentioned) Singles round of 32: Q-Madhwin Kamath beat WC-Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-4; 8-S D Prajwal Dev beat Q-Luke Sorensen (Aus) 7-5, 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3; 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Q-Faisal Qamar 7-6 (3), 6-2 7-Sidharth Rawat beat Shivank Bhatnagar 6-4, 6-2; Rishab Agarwal beat Q-Jagmeet Singh 6-4, 6-2; 6-Florent Bax (Fra) beat Stijn Pel (Ned) 6-2, 2-0 (retd); Q-Enrico Giacomini (Ita) beat Dev Javia 6-3, 7-6 (2); Q-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan beat Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 7-5, retd Q-Suraj R Prabodh beat WC-Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4; 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat Q-Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4; 1-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Woobin Shin (Kor) 6-3, 6-3; 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) beat Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5 Doubles round of 16 (unfinished match): 1-Purav Raja / Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Digvijay Pratap Singh / Karan Singh 6-7 (7) (to resume on Thursday). PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS