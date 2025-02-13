Top seed Kopriva, Harris in singles quarters; Poonacha-Lock pair enters doubles semis

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Top seed Vit Kopriva and Billy Harris continued their strong runs at the Delhi Open tennis tournament, sealing their berths in the men's singles quarterfinals with comfortable wins over their respective opponents here on Thursday.

World no. 127 Kopriva of Czech Republic remained flawless in the singles event, securing a 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Dalibor Svrcina to reach the last eight round.

Later in the day, he teamed up with Hynek Barton in the doubles event, producing another 6-4 6-1 win over Kris Van Wyk and Eric Vanshelboim to book a spot in the semifinals.

Second seed Harris celebrated his 13-place jump in the ATP rankings by defeating Australian James McCabe in straight sets, confirming his place in the men's singles quarterfinals.

In an intense singles battle on the Centre Court, sixth seed Mochizuki overcame a slow start to rally past Barton, sealing a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory. The 2019 Wimbledon boys' singles champion showed resilience, turning the match around after dropping the opening set with a strong service game.

Sweden's Elias Ymer, who entered the singles event as a special exempt, set up a quarterfinal clash against Harris after defeating Egor Agafanov in straight sets.

Meanwhile, men's doubles second seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of India and Courtney John Lock of Zimbabwe progressed to the semifinals with hard-fought win in a nail-biting contest against Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi.

Poonacha and Lock, the top remaining seeds in the doubles event, built on their opening round win by defeating Chennai Open 2025 winners Mochizuki and Uesugi 6-3 2-6 10-5.

Third seeds Jay Clarke and Johannes Ingildsen bounced back from a set down to oust Michael Geerts and Kimmer Coppejans 4-6 6-2 10-5.

Masamichi Imamura and Rio Noguchi ensured Japanese representation in the semifinals, dispatching Enzo Couacaud and Kelsey Stevenson in straight sets.