Top-seed Rashmikaa enters ITF Mysuru Open semifinals

Mysuru, Oct 11 (PTI) Top-seed Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty of India was in top gear while dismantling compatriot Akanksha Nitture to enter the semifinals of the ITF Mysore Open here on Friday.

The world No. 318 outplayed Akanksha 6-2, 6-3 and will take on fourth-seeded Riya Bhatia, who came back from the brink to oust Smriti Bhasin 0-6, 6-3, 7-5, in the last four match.

The second semifinal pits American second Jessie Aney against qualifier Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar.

While Aney overcame Pooja Ingale 6-4, 6-0, Lakshmi enjoyed an easy ride after third-seeded Elena Jamshidi retired midway through the second set due to food poisoning.

Lakshmi won the first set 6-4 and was up 2-1 when the Denmark player called it quits.

Soha-Akanksha in doubles final ======================= Soha Sadiq and Akanksha of India powered into the final of the doubles with a straightforward 6-1, 6-3 win over Russian pair of Polina Kaibekova and Ralina Kalimullina.

The fourth-seeded Indian pair, coming off a splendid triumph at the Nationals a week ago, had lost just two games en route to the semis.

Another rout looked on the cards when Soha and Akanksha took the first set 6-1.

But they faced some resistance in the second when Ralina made a last-ditch effort to stay in the contest.

However, from 3-3, the Indian duo took control of the proceedings, reeling off the next three games to set up a title clash with the top-seeded pairing of Aney and Riya.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles (Quarterfinals): 1-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty beat Akanksha Nitture 6-2, 6-3; 4-Riya Bhatia beat Smriti Bhasin 0-6, 6-3, 7-5; 2-Jessie Aney (USA) beat Poona Ingale 6-4, 6-0; Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar beat 3-Elena Jamshidi (Den) 6-4, 2-1 (retd).

Doubles (Semifinals): 4-Soha Sadiq/ Akanksha Nitture beat Polina Kaibekova/ Ralina Kalimullina (Rus) 6-1, 6-3; 1-Jessie Aney (USA)/ Riya Bhatia beat Diva Bhatia/ Sai Samhitha 6-2, 6-0. PTI UNG AT AT