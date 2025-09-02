Top seed Snigdha, Rohith move into pre-quarterfinals

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Top seed Snigdha Kanta and unseeded Rohith Gobinath entered the pre-quarterfinals of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors with contrasting wins here Tuesday.

In the boys' section, Rohith staged a stirring comeback to upset seventh seed Prakaash Sarran 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

Prakash looked comfortable early on to take the first set with ease.

Rohith responded strongly in the second set, lifting his intensity and finding his rhythm to draw level.

By the decider, the momentum had shifted and the Indian dominated the rallies to win after nearly two hours over his compatriot.

In the girls' singles, Snigdha hardly broke a sweat in warding off unseeded Shreeya Deshpande 6-2, 6-1 to enter the round of 16.

Elsewhere, USA's Niyanth Badrinarayanan overcame a spirited challenge from Yashwin Dahiya to post a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 victory.

The opening set was closely contested, with Dahiya stealing the tie-break to take the lead.

Niyanth struck back in the second, breaking early and maintaining control to level the match.

From there, he raised the level of his game to pull clear and finish with a strong win in the decider. PTI UNG AH AH