Top seed Vaishnavi, Prajwal make winning starts Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Top seed Vaishnavi Adkar made a confident start in the women's singles while Debasis Sahoo knocked out fifth seed Parth Aggarwal on the opening day of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, here Monday.

Putting up a dominating show, Maharashtra's Vaishnavi registered a comfortable 6-2 6-4 victory over Mirudhula Palanivel of Tamil Nadu.

Second seed SD Prajwal Dev from Karnataka got the better of Delhi's Sarthak Suden 6-2 6-1 in his first round at the DLTA Complex. Odisha's Debasis Sahoo made an upset in the men’s singles category as he beat fifth seed Parth Aggarwal 7-5, 6-0 in a thrilling clash.

The opening set saw a topsy-turvy battle with Parth taking a 5-3 lead before the 39th-ranked player clinched four straight games to take the advantage in the match.

Debasis broke no sweat in the second set and registered a commanding win to reach the next round.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Sahira Singh also won her first-round match in the women’s singles, defeating Sonicka Jadeesh 6-4, 6-0.

Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar also made a winning start in the tournament in the men’s singles, defeating Amrutjay Mohanty of Odisha 6-3, 6-1.

The former champion looked in great touch from the start and came out with some strong forehands winners. PTI AT UNG