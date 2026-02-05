Top seeded Rutuja Bhosale and Thai partner suffer shock defeat

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Top seeds Rutuja Bhosale and Peangtarn Plipuech bowed out of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series after suffering a shock defeat to Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the doubles quarterfinals here Thursday.

India's number one women's player Rutuja and Thailand's Peangtarn won the first set but Huergo and Mananchaya rallied to clinch victory in the tiebreaker, prevailing 4-6, 6-1, (11-9).

The day's proceedings began with a major upset as China's Fangran Tian defeated fourth seed and World No. 135 women's singles player Hanne Vandewinkel 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a fiercely contested battle that lasted for two and a half hours.

Tian, who also secured her maiden WTA main draw win in the opening round, scripted a sensational comeback on the Centre Court after losing the first set to advance to the quarterfinal.

Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee and South Korea's Park So-hyun played out another long-drawn battle. Despite losing the first set, the Australian Open main draw participant, Tararudee, outclassed her opponent in the remaining two sets to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Seventh seed and World No. 128 women's singles player, Lilli Tagger, put in a dominant performance against Japan's Eri Shimizu and secured a 6-2, 6-2 win in straight sets.

Ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova cruised past 19-year-old Kristiana Sidorova 6-4, 6-1 to win the match in straight sets. PTI AH AH BS BS