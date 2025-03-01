Top seeds Chandrasekar-Ho claim Bengaluru Open doubles title

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Top seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ray Ho dished out a commanding performance to outwit Australia’s Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios in straight sets and secure the doubles title at Bengaluru Open, an ATP Challenger 125 tournament here on Saturday.

The Indo-Taiwanese pair beat Bayldon and Romios 6-2, 6-4 to pick up their sixth ATP Challenger title.

Their victory also maintained India’s strong doubles legacy at the Bengaluru Open, where seven of the nine editions have now featured at least one Indian champion.

Backed by a passionate home crowd, Chandrasekar and Ho set the tone early, mixing intricate net play with powerful shots to build momentum. They capitalised on back-to-back double faults from their opponents to break in the third game before securing another break in game seven to wrap up the first set.

In the second, a stunning lofted forehand winner by Chandrasekar sealed a crucial break in game five, allowing the top seeds to take full control.

From there, they defended their serve with precision, closing out the match in just over an hour in front of an ecstatic crowd.

Chandrasekar and Ho thus received USD 9,900 cash award and 125 ATP ranking points for the tournament.

In the singles event, seventh seed Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki advanced to the final with a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over James McCabe.

Brandon Holt also secured his place in the final with a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over Billy Harris, who had made the most of his second chance as a Lucky Loser from qualifying.

Results: Doubles - Final [1] A Chandrasekar (IND)/R Ho (TPE) d. [2] B Bayldon (AUS)/MC Romios (AUS) 6-2, 6-4 Singles - Semifinals [7] Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) d. James McCabe (AUS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 [3] Brandon Holt (USA) d. [LL] Billy Harris (GBR) 6-2, 7-6(4).