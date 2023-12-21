Top seeds Lakshya Sen, Aakarshi Kashyap march on

Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men's and women's singles third round respectively in the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes.

Sen and Sidarth were cautious in the first game as the players fought for each point until they reached a tie at 5-5. He then accelerated to secure the first game at 21-8.

The ace shuttler totally dominated the second game to win it 21-5 and wrapped the match in just 25 minutes.

Later, BWF 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12.

He will face seventh-seeded Alap Mishra in the next round.

Second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha defeated Suzen Burhagohain 21-13, 21-10 to set up a face-off with Delhi's Rishika Nandi.

Unnati Hooda, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters champion, triumphed over Manisha Rani Tirkey of Jharkhand 21-11, 21-17, setting up a third-round clash with Tanvi Sharma.

Sharma, the silver medallist in Badminton Asia's U17 and U15 Junior Championships in 2023, faced a tough time against Shreya Lele, ultimately securing a 21-18, 22-24, 21-13 victory in 56 minutes.

Defending champion and former Junior world No. 1 Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Taneesha Singh 21-5, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto cruised to a 21-5, 21-14 win over Abdul Rahman Syed and Mamaikya Lanka.

The duo is set to face Chayanit Joshi and Kavya Gupta in the next round. PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM