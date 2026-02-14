Top seeds Niki Poonacha-Pruchya Isaro win Chennai Open doubles title

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Top seeds Niki Poonacha of India and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand won the doubles title at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men’s International Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

The Indo-Thai pair recovered from an early jolt against Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and India’s Mukund Sasikumar to take the opening set 6-4. One break of serve proved enough in the second as Poonacha and Isaro sealed the contest with identical set scores of 6-4, 6-4 to lift the title.

The triumph marked the seventh ATP Challenger doubles title of Poonacha’s career and the fourth for Isaro. It was also their second title together, following their success at the Shanghai Challenger last year.

Poonacha and Isaro, who made their Grand Slam debut at last month’s Australian Open, received a prize money cheque of USD 2,980 (Rs 2,71,180) and collected 50 ATP ranking points from this tournament.

Clarke and Sasikumar picked up 30 points and a prize money cheque of USD 1,740 (Rs 1,58,340).

In the singles final, second seed Federico Agustin Gomez will take on sixth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Gomez battled past Poland’s Maks Kasnikowski 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes to move within one win of his fifth ATP Challenger singles title. The 29-year-old Argentine, ranked No. 196 in the world, struck 37 winners compared to Kasnikowski’s 19.

In the second semi-final, Portugal’s Ferreira Silva registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ilia Simakin, who had arrived in the match on a nine-match winning streak on the ATP Challenger Tour..

Ranked 255 in the world, Ferreira Silva did not face a single break point on serve and has yet to drop a set in Chennai this week. He will be chasing his first ATP Challenger singles title.

Sunday’s singles final will see the winner earn 50 ATP ranking points, with the runner-up receiving 25 points. PTI PDS PDS KHS