Top seeds sail into quarterfinals; Ramanathan-Purav ousted in doubles pre-quarters

Dharwad, Oct 19 (PTI) Top seed Nick Chappell and ace Indians Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev led the march of marquee players into the quarterfinals of the ITF Dharwad Men's World Tennis Tour here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chappell from USA did not have too much trouble in quelling the challenge of Karan Singh 6-4, 6-4 at the DDLTA courts.

Third seeded Indian Digvijay Pratap Singh had an easy outing against compatriot Rishabh Agarwal, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Ishaque Eqbal stretched his senior countryman Ramanathan in the first set before losing 6-7 (6), but the Indian Davis Cupper won the second set 6-3 with ease and the match along with it.

Advertisment

Eighth seed and local boy SD Prajwal Dev had little trouble in disposing of Suraj Prabodh 6-3, 6-1.

However, there was an upset in the doubles pre-quarterfinals as unseeded Digvijay and Karan defeated top-ranked Purav Raja and Ramanathan 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6.

Results (All Indians Except Mentioned) Singles: Pre-quarterfinals: 3-Digvijay Pratap Singh beat Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-2; 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Ishaque Eqbal 7-6 (6), 6-3; 1-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Karan Singh 6-4, 6-4; 7-Sidharth Rawat beat Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 7-5; 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki (JPN) beat Q-Madhwin Kamath 6-4, 6-4; 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan 6-3, 6-3; 8-S D Prajwal Dev beat Suraj Prabodh 6-3, 6-1; 6-Florent Bax (FRA) beat Enrico Giacomini (ITA) 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles Quarterfinals: 4-Siddhant Banthia / Vishnu Vardhan beat Manish Ganesh / Suraj R Prabodh 6-3, 7-6 (4); Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta / Manish Sureshkumar beat Rishab Agarwal / Florent Bax (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (4); 3-SD Prajwal Dev / Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Ishaque Eqbal / Faisal Qamar 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

Round of 16: Digvijay Pratap Singh / Karan Singh beat 1-Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6. PTI UNG UNG AH AH