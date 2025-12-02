Top seeds Senthilkumar and Anahat advance to quarterfinals in HCL Squash Indian Tour 4

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, the reigning men’s and women’s national champions respectively, cruised into the quarterfinals of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 with clinical victories here on Tuesday.

World No. 46 Senthilkumar dismantled Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Laksiri 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, while Delhi teenager Anahat, ranked 29th in the world, eased past Tamara Holzbauerova of Czech Republic 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the pre-quarterfinals after both the Indian top seeds received first-round byes.

Former women’s world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa, women’s sixth seed Tanvi Khanna and men’s second seed Veer Chotrani were the other Indians who made it to the last-eight.

The results (pre-quarterfinals; Indians unless specified): Men: Adam Hawal (Egy) bt 8-Addeen Idrakie (Mas) 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5; 2-Veer Chotrani bt Suraj Kumar Chand 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; 5-Diego Gobbi (Bra) bt Diwakar Singh 11-4, 12-10, 11-4; 3-Daniel Poleshchuk (ISR) bt Louai Hafez (Sui) 11-6, 11-9, 11-2; 4-Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy) bt Manuel Paquemar (Fra) 9-11, 11-3, 11-1, 5-11, 11-9; 7-Maceo Levy (Fra) bt Matteo Carrouget (Fra) 9-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-1; 6-Joseph White (Aus) bt Yash Fadte 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6; 1-Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

Women: 2-Nardine Garas (Egy) bt Sanya Vats 11-2, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6; Joshna Chinappa bt 7-Ella Jane Lash (NZ) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; 6-Tanvi Khanna bt Cristina Tartarone (Ita) 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; 4-Nga Ching Cheng (HK) bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 11-8, 11-5, 11-3; 3-Hayley Ward (RSA) bt Karina Tyma (Pol) 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10; 5-Ching Hei Fung (HK) bt Fereshteh Eghtedari (Iri) 11-8, 11-5, 11-7; 1-Anahat Singh bt Tamara Holzbauerova (Cze) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7; 8-Akari Midorikawa (Jpn) bt Nirupama Dubey 11-2, 12-10, 11-2.