Top state players to feature in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 from August 15

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Premier cricketers from Karnataka such as Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and Vysakh Vijayakumar will feature in the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, scheduled here between August 15 and September 1.

All the matches of the tournament will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

The tournament will see six teams vying for top honours -- defending champions Hubli Tigers, last year's runners-up Mysore Warriors, Gulbarga Mystics, Bengaluru Blasters, Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions.

Continuing the format introduced last year, the KSCA T20 will retain the franchise-based model.

To ensure continuity, franchises will be given the opportunity to retain players and after that a player auction will be held featuring a pool of over 700 players.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 for its third edition. We are committed to providing a platform for both seasoned and emerging talent to showcase their skills," Raghuram Bhat, the KSCA president, said in a press conference to launch the latest edition of the tournament.

Spin legend EAS Prasanna, who was the chief guest, said: "KSCA has provided a platform for aspiring cricketers, and this can be a stepping stone for them to make their way to the IPL and maybe even to the Indian team." KCA launches T20 league =================== The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Friday announced that it will conduct a franchise model T20 league tentatively in September.

"This six-team event will be played at Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. The tournament will feature a total of 33 matches as per the applicable rules and regulations of ICC and BCCI," the KCA said in a release.

The matches will be held at 3 PM and 7 PM on game days, and the franchises can pick players from an auction.