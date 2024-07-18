TOPS to finance Prannoy's trainer during Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Olympic-bound shuttler HS Prannoy's proposal for financial assistance towards his trainer Rohan George Mathews during his stay at Paris.

The ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will finance Mathews' airfare, boarding and lodging, daily fees, visa fee, expenditure for miscellaneous expenses such as local transportation and medical expenditure and will also provide him an OPA for the duration.

Prannoy are Lakshya Sen are only the two shuttlers to represent India in men's singles badminton event at the Paris Games.

Besides Prannoy, the MOC also approved proposals of athletes Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar, Ankita Dhyani, Sarvesh Kushare and shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka for assistance towards various equipment for training and competition.

The MOC also approved the proposal of Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil for financial assistance towards training in Serbia for 50m 3P event for a period of 20 days.

Rudrankksh has started training for 50m 3P events along with 10m air rifle event, and to understand and grasp the basics of the second event, will be training under 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Sebic Milenko in Serbia. PTI SSC SSC AH AH