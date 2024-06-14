Toss for USA-Ireland match delayed due to wet outfield

Lauderhill (USA), Jun 14 (PTI) The toss of the crucial Group A T20 World Cup match between USA and Ireland was delayed due to wet outfield here on Friday.

Pakistan are keeping an eye on this match since a defeat for USA will keep them in hunt for a place in the Super Eight stage.

If USA lose then Pakistan will aim to log a huge win against the Irish side in their last group game to overtake the Americans and progress to the Super Eight stage.

USA are currently placed second in the points table with four points from three games, while Ireland are placed at the bottom with two losses from as many games.

Pakistan are placed third with one win from three games, while India lead the group with an all-win record from three matches.

The chances of the match to begin are bleak as the state of Florida, where Lauderhill is situated, has been hit by a tropical thunderstorm, leading to incessant rain and flash flooding.

If the match doesn't happen, USA will create history by becoming the first team to qualify for the Super Eight stage in its maiden appearance. PTI SSC SSC AT AT