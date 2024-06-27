Toss of T20WC semifinal between India and England delayed due to wet outfield

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) The toss of the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England here on Thursday was delayed due to wet outfield following a steady spells of intermittent showers.

Although the skies cleared up a bit with stoppage of rain, the wet ground conditions have forced the on-field umpires to delay the toss. The minimum overs required to constitute a match is 10 overs per side.

If the match is washed out, India will go through to the final at the expense of title holders England as they have topped the group stage of Super Eights.

South Africa have already booked the place in Saturday's summit clash by beating Afghanistan by nine wickets in a lop-sided affair to enter their first World Cup final. PTI SSC SSC KHS