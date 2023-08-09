Training halted for lack of funds, Asian Games-bound riders approach EFI, government for help

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) In a setback to the country's Eventing riders preparing for the upcoming Asian Games, lack of funds has halted training of Indian Army's Major Apurva Dabhade and Daffadar Vikas Kumar, who have approached the Sports Ministry and the national federation for immediate intervention.

Major Apurva and Dfr Kumar have been training in France under National Coach Rodolphe Scherer since June 15 after achieving the required FEI Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) that is the first criteria to be eligible for participation at the Hangzhou Games, starting September 23.

However, since coach Scherer has stopped receiving his payments from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), he has stopped the training of these two probable riders.

At the same time the other Eventing probables -- Ashish Limaye and Raju Singh --have individual sponsorships and are continuing their training under Scherer.

Major Apurva appreciated the efforts of the Sports Ministry, SAI and the EFI in arranging the training camp. He has also sent an SOS to all the agencies to intervene and help them out.

"The journey to this point has been possible only due to the collaborative efforts of all the agencies involved in making the national coaching camp a reality...." "I must bring to your attention the predicament we now face. After the 30th of July, due to a lack of fund disbursement, our esteemed national coach, Mr. Rodolphe Scherer, had no choice but to halt the national coaching camp.

"This pause in our training regimen has had a significant impact on the progress of both Maj Apurva Dabhade and Dfr Vikas Kumar, who are valued members of the Indian Army," the letter from Apurva read.

He mentioned that in the past 10 days, they have not been able to engage with their horses, leased to them by Scherer, making it very challenging for them to maintain their training regimen without the continued support of government agencies.

"Considering the Asian Games are merely a month and a half away, every day lost to this impasse hampers our preparations. Your prompt assistance in this matter is crucial, and we are confident that with your support, we can swiftly overcome this setback and continue our journey towards the Asian Games," he wrote.

It may be mentioned that while these riders have achieved world governing body FEI's MERs, they are still probables and unless they achieve the required MER as per EFI criteria, they are not confirmed to participate in the Asian Games.

Asked about the current situation, EFI Secretary General Colonel Jaiveer Singh admitted that they have stopped sending payments to the French coach.

"With the help of the government, we had planned a two-month camp for our riders. We paid the coach for one month after receiving payment from the ministry, but since we have not got payment for the second month, we could not make payment to the coach.

"We are a financially weak Sports Federation, arranging funds has been a challenge. Individuals have to make arrangements. If we specifically help two riders, the nine others, who are civilians, will raise questions," Jaiveer Singh said.

"We have already communicated to the ministry and as soon as we get funds, we will pay to the coach for resumption of training." Scherer's association with Indian equestrian is not new. Under his coaching, the Indian team had won two Eventing medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Scherer feels that EFI's attitude changed towards team training after riders Ashish Malik and Rakesh Kumar could not achieve the FEI MERs and were called back to India.

On July 28, Scherer had written to EFI President Harish Khokar that he is ending his association with the Federation.

"I cannot continue as your Federation coach in such negative ideas. It's very difficult to make sports when your own Federation no support you! I send you mail two weeks before giving you time to pay till tomorrow but you don't and want me to work on credit. No way it works.

"When you stop to pay me, you stop to continue to training with me! Collaboration between EFI and me is finish tomorrow," he had written. PTI AT AM AT AM AM