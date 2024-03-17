Travis Head joins Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL season

Hyderabad: Dashing Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Advertisment

The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the 50-over World Cup in India, will be playing IPL after six years.

"I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs," he said in a video posted by SRH in 'X' on Sunday.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝ing into the new season with new goals and ambitions 🫡🧡 pic.twitter.com/NxGGDklLnU — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 17, 2024

Advertisment

Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd," Head said.

The left-handed opener will be playing under his Australian captain Pat Cummins, who has been appointed skipper for the season, replacing Aiden Markram.

SRH won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of Australia opener David Warner. They had finished runners-up in the 2018 edition with New Zealand batter Kane Williamson at the helm.