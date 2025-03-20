Treesa-Gayatri pair enters quarters of Swiss Open; Srikanth, Rajawat ousted

Basel, Mar 20 (PTI) India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship with a straight-game victory over Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch.

The Indian pair won fairly easily with the scoreline reading 21-12 21-8. In the men's singles second round, Toma Popov beat India's Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15 21-17 in 47 minutes. Rajwat had earlier beaten local player Tobias Kuenzi in straight games in the opening round.

Srikanth Kidambi, who reached round two by defeating compatriot HS Prannoy however meekly surrendered to China's world No 6 Li Shi Feng 15-21 11-21 in less than 40 minutes.