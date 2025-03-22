Treesa-Gayatri's run ends in semifinals of Swiss Open

Basel, Mar 22 (PTI) India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand saw their impressive run come to an end with a narrow three-game loss to the world number one Chinese duo of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the semifinals of the Swiss Open Badminton Championship here on Saturday.

The world number 9 Indian pair squandered an opening-game advantage, going down 21-15, 15-21, 12-21 to the top seeds Liu and Tan in a match that lasted an hour and 32 minutes.

This defeat marked the end of India’s campaign at the BWF Super 300 tournament, as Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the only Indian left in the singles draw, lost 10-21, 14-21 to world number 31 Christo Popov of France, a 2019 World Junior Championships silver medallist, on Friday night.

India vs China =========== The match was a battle of attrition as both pairs engaged in energy-sapping rallies, many surpassing 70 shots. In the end, it was the Chinese top pair who made fewer mistakes and held their nerves to secure the victory after a long, grueling battle.

The Indian duo started strong, opening up a 4-1 lead and extending it to 11-6 at the break. Treesa and Gayatri controlled the pace, earning the early advantage.

After the change of sides, the young Indian pair maintained their momentum, going 6-3 up. However, Liu and Tan turned the tables, leading 11-7 at the interval. Despite the Indian pair’s best efforts, Liu and Tan won a 77-shot rally at 15-12, and with that, the momentum shifted.

The Chinese pair soon stretched their lead to 18-12 and secured six game points after Gayatri shot wide. While Gayatri saved one point, a long smash from Treesa saw the match head into the decider.

In the third game, Liu and Tan dominated the rallies, establishing an 11-6 lead at the break. The Indians kept fighting, but the Chinese pair gradually increased the gap to comfortably close out the match. PTI ATK KHS