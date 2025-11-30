Tri-series final between India U19 and Afghanistan U19 abandoned after bad weather

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Inclement weather forced the abandonment of the one-day tri-series final between India Under-19 and their Afghanistan counterparts here on Sunday.

The India U19 were struggling at 79 for five in 19 overs when a combination of rain and bad light stopped the play, and the match never resumed from that point.

Pacer Abdul Aziz did the early damage, taking the wickets of skipper Vihaan Malhotra and Vansh Acharya as Indian colts plummeted to 24 for four.

Kanishk Chouhan (28 not out, 28b) and Abhigyan Kundu (27, 32b) added 51 runs for the fifth wicket to arrest the slide for a while before the latter perished.

But skies opened soon to stop the proceedings.

Brief scores: India U19: 79/5 in 19 overs (Kanishk Chouhan 28 not out, Abhigyan Kundu 27; Abdul Aziz 2/12). PTI UNG ATK