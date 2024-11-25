Tripura Cricket Association demands speedy probe into multi-crore floodlight scam

Agartala, Nov 25 (PTI) The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) on Monday requested the intervention of the Director General of Police (Intelligence) to expedite investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in procurement and installation of high-mast floodlight in MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Following a writ petition by two life members of TCA over the alleged scam, the High Court of Tripura in August constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the matter and submit a report.

The SIT submitted a report before the high court.

Later, the crime branch of the state police registered an FIR but there has been no arrest in connection with the case so far.

"Today, we met the DGP (Intelligence) Anurag Dhankar. We urged him to expedite the inquiry into the scam and arrest the persons involved. We also informed him corrupt practice regarding floodlights has extended from MBB Stadium to the proposed international cricket stadium at Narsingarh of West Tripura district. The DGP assured there will be action shortly," TCA Secretary Subrata Dey told the reporters.

He claimed the TCA's previous committee had provided contact to a company for procurement and installation of floodlights in MBB stadium with Rs 14 crore. Later it went up to Rs 16.29 crore.

"It appeared the TCA had kept the general body in complete darkness in awarding the contract. Later, we found misappropriation of fund and corrupt practice in the process," Dey said.

He said the previous committee had given a contract to the same company for procurement and installation of floodlights in the proposed international cricket stadium with an initial cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

"Later the amount has gone up to Rs 26 crore, out of which Rs 13 crore has already been paid to the company," he said. PTI PS NN