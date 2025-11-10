Trophy Tour and official mascot of Men's Junior Hockey WC launched

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) The Trophy Tour of host state Tamil Nadu and the official mascot of the upcoming Men's Junior Hockey World Cup were launched at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

The Trophy Tour was jointly flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram. The Trophy Tour will travel through 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, from Kanyakumari to Chennai, between November 10 and 25, celebrating the state's deep connection with the sport and building excitement among fans and young athletes ahead of the global event.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the official tournament mascot 'Kangeyam'.

'Kangeyam' draws its name and inspiration from the Kangeyam Kaalai, a native breed of bull symbolising strength, pride, and Tamil identity.

Native to the Kongu region and revered across Tamil Nadu, the majestic Kangeyam is celebrated for its valour in Jallikkattu, especially in Madurai, where the sport thrived as a cultural emblem.

HI President Dilip Tirkey said, "Tamil Nadu has shown exemplary commitment in hosting the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. The committee's detailed review and the launch of the Trophy Tour reflects the state’s enthusiasm and dedication.

"With the unveiling of 'Kangeyam', a symbol of Tamil pride and resilience, we are confident this edition will leave a lasting legacy for Indian hockey." HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "The collaboration between Hockey India, the Government of Tamil Nadu and FIH has been outstanding. From infrastructure development to grassroots engagement through the Trophy Tour, every effort is being made to ensure a world-class experience for teams and fans."