Try to slow down when game is moving fast: Tendulkar's tip to Harmanpreet night before final

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Everyone had a suggestion for the big day but when it mattered, Harmanpreet Kaur knew that from the plethora of well-meaning suggestions coming her way, it was legendary Sachin Tendulkar's phone call that warranted her attention.

A night before the historic final against South Africa, the Indian women's team captain received a special phone call and it was none other than the history maker himself.

"The night before the match, Sachin (Tendulkar) sir called. He shared his experience and asked us to keep our balance. When the game is going fast, just slow it down a little. Try and control it because when you go too fast, chances are you can stumble. That’s what we need to avoid," Harmanpreet said on The ICC Review.

It has been five days since that magical night in Navi Mumbai but the skipper is still processing that after 16 years in international cricket, given how things have suddenly changed.

"Whenever we are seeing each other, we are just saying, 'world champion'. It's a very different feeling. We were waiting when we would get to feel this way.

"My mother and father were there. For me, it was a very special moment to lift the World Cup trophy with them. Since my childhood, they have heard me say that I want to wear India’s jersey, play for the country, lead the team and win the World Cup." To put things in perspective, Harmnapreet is only the third Indian skipper after after Kapil Dev (1983) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2011) to lift a senior ODI World Cup trophy for India. And being the first woman skipper to do so makes it even more special.

However, it might take some more time for the reality to sink in.

"To be honest, I'm not able to think about this right now. Maybe, I will realise after a few months what we have achieved. What we have given our country. I can’t process this right now," said the 36-year-old on the unique feat.

"I spoke about the same with Amol (Muzumdar) sir, it feels like we have won some bilateral series and we’re going back home. The impact of it is something we’ll realise in a few months. Right now, it just feels like a dream." She had earlier captained India to the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, making this victory the crowning moment of her 16-year international career thus far.

Talk about the architects of this historic triumph, the skipper instantly had three names who played a major part -- her deputy Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, who turned out to be a super sub.

"As soon she (Shafali) came into the squad, everyone was talking about whether we should play her or not. We knew that she has played in (T20) World Cups before. She has won the U19 World Cup as well," Harmanpreet noted.

"She was familiar with the pressure and the stage, and how important her role was. We were very clear that she was going to play in the final. She can come and bowl those few overs, if we needed.

"When the partnership (of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus) started building, I had the thought that we should at least give her one over and see what happens. And instantly, she got us two back-to-back breakthroughs and that shows how much she wanted to perform for the team, and she did." On Mandhana, Harmanpreet praised her innate ability to get runs and the entire team for backing her at all times.

"Her contribution to the team will always be remembered. I remember, all of us, whenever she is batting, we are praying. Every day we are praying that she scores a century. Because when she gets the runs, everything else just falls into place.

Player of the Tournament, the consistent Deepti finished with 22 wickets and chipped in with 215 runs, rescuing the innings from tricky positions against Sri Lanka, England and in the final against South Africa with fifty-plus scores.

"All she needed was a push. Because somewhere we all were feeling that she holds herself back. That she doesn't believe as much in her ability for the team."