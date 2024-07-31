TT: Manika Batra's singles campaign ends with loss to Hirano

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics came to an end here on Wednesday with a 1-4 defeat at the hands of higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

An error-prone Batra lost 6-11 9-11 11-9 14-12 8-11 6-11 in 47 minutes.

The 29-year-old Batra came into the match having become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics following a 4-0 win over France's world number 18 Prithika Pavade on Monday.

This is the Indian's fifth successive loss to Hirano.

Earlier in the day, compatriot Sreeja Akula's marched into the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Batra had made it to the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago. PTI AH AH SSC SSC