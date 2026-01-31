TTFI clarifies Kamlesh Mehta''s suspension, cites governance and financial irregularities

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Saturday said the decision on suspending its secretary general Kamlesh Mehta was taken after an "exhaustive and record-based review" of serious procedural breaches, governance failures, and financial irregularities, and not due to internal politics.

TTFI vice-president Raju Duggal, who is also its interim treasurer, said the executive committee has, in accordance with the federation's constitution, unanimously approved the decision.

The TTFI said Mehta unilaterally convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 17, despite a duly notified Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for January 28, and "permitted constitutionally impermissible business to be transacted" in the SGM.

For clarity on certain media reports suggesting that the AGM was invalid because it was issued "without consultation" with the secretary general, TTFI stated that its constitution does not require such consultation.

The president had, through her legal counsel, asked Mehta to issue notices for the executive committee meeting and the AGM, proposing January 28 as the date. His failure to act compelled the president to issue the AGM notice to protect the federation's statutory functioning.

The federation further clarified that the action is not limited to procedural lapses alone.

"The executive committee has recorded the unilateral creation of "WTT India" without approval from either the executive committee or the AGM, irregular financial decisions flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General, and unauthorised disbursement of funds received from the Sports Authority of India for the Vadodara WTT Feeder programme, bypassing prescribed guidelines," TTFI said.

TTFI also "noted that sports kits were distributed over the past two years without mandatory approvals and that a clear conflict of interest existed, arising from Mr. Mehta's association with Eleven Sports Pvt. Ltd./Ultimate Table Tennis — he is a former director of the entity, notwithstanding which he participated in deliberations at the SGM".

The federation emphasised that Mehta has not been condemned or removed without due process. He has been placed under suspension pending an enquiry.

"A three-member enquiry committee has been constituted, and a separate show-cause notice will provide him a full opportunity to present his defence," it said.

"Invoking Clause 11(d) of its Memorandum of Association, the executive committee has "declared Mehta persona non grata during the enquiry period" and communicated its decision to all concerned authorities, including the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, the Indian Olympic Association, and the international bodies -- ITTF and ATTU." TTFI reiterated that the action is a governance measure taken solely to safeguard transparency, collective decision-making, and the long-term interests of Indian table tennis.