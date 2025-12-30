Tuesday's BPL matches postponed following Khaleda Zia's death

Dhaka, Dec 30 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has called off the two BPL matches scheduled for Tuesday, following the death of former prime minister of the country Khaleda Zia this morning.

The two matches have been re-scheduled for Wednesday.

The decision to postpone the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches was taken just two hours before the toss of the opening match of the day between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Zia, the first female PM of the country, served two terms -- from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006. She was the chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"BPL 2026 stands united in respect during the period of national mourning for Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Matches scheduled for 30 December 2025 have been rescheduled to 31 December 2025," the BCB said on its 'X' handle.

"All remaining Sylhet Phase matches will continue as per the original schedule." Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders were scheduled to play the second match on Tuesday. The postponement of matches is unlikely to affect the schedule of the tournament, which began on December 26. PTI AM AM PDS PDS