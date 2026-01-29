Turan Bayramov leads Delhi Dangal Warriors into semi-finals with dramatic win

Noida, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi Dangal Warriors clinched a semi-final berth with a narrow 5-4 victory over Punjab Royals in the final league match of the Pro Wrestling League here on Thursday.

Needing an outright win to avoid relying on technical calculations, Delhi delivered under pressure to finish second in the standings and book a place in the last four.

The decisive moment came in the 74kg men’s bout when Player of the Match Turan Bayramov outclassed U23 Asian champion Chandermohan 18-8 with an attacking display of takedowns to level the tie at 4-4 and effectively secure qualification.

Earlier, Fighter of the Match Ana Godinez had kept Punjab firmly in the hunt with a hard-fought 11-7 win in the women’s 62kg contest as the tie swung back and forth.

Punjab, already assured of a semi-final spot, began strongly with Priya Malik edging Anastasiya Alpyeeva 2-0 in the 76kg women’s category.

Delhi responded through Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar, who overwhelmed Sandeep Maan 20-7 in the 86kg class.

Captain Sujeet Kalkal then produced a composed 10-1 win over Anuj Kumar in the 65kg bout, while Shubham Kaushik extended Delhi’s lead with a clinical 9-0 shutout against Chirag Chhikara to make it 3-1.

Punjab clawed back through Rajnita Jangra (5-1) and Godinez (11-7) to level the scores before Meenakshi put them ahead again with an injury-stoppage win over Saarika in the 53kg category.

With the contest on the line, Bayramov’s dominant victory restored parity, and the final 125kg bout was decided by forfeit, handing Ronak the win and sealing Delhi’s 5-4 triumph.

The result took Delhi to six points with 24 bout wins to finish second, while Punjab, also on six points, ended fourth with 23 bout wins. PTI TAP BS BS