Turning grief into glory, Kajal eyes bigger stage after double gold at KIWG

Gulmarg, Feb 24 (PTI) Two races, two gold medals and a promise kept.

Nordic skier Kajal Kumari Rai scripted an emotional comeback at the Khelo India Winter Games, clinching back-to-back gold a year after a personal tragedy had derailed her campaign.

Kajal's world had come crashing down in 2025 when she lost her father just five days before the Games. She left her training midway and returned to Shillong to perform the last rites.

Though she came back to Gulmarg to compete, she could not find success and left with unfinished business.

The CRPF cross-country skier, however, resolved to return stronger.

On Monday, the 25-year-old from Meghalaya struck gold in the Nordic women's 15km sprint event. She followed it up on Tuesday with another commanding performance to win the 10km sprint, completing a memorable double.

Kajal comes from a land where Nordic skiing is not just uncommon, it is almost unimaginable.

"We don't have this kind of weather," said the Shillong girl.

"Even surviving in snow is a big deal for us. Forget competing in a sport that tests your endurance like this." She had only started skiing in 2024. For the past three weeks, Kajal trained relentlessly at the Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) here.

"They trained us well. They improved our technique and gave us confidence," she said.

Team manager Magesh K saw her transformation first hand.

"She has always worked extremely hard," he said.

"But more than that, she has the spirit of an athlete. That spirit is rare." Kajal credits her friend and fellow CRPF soldier Lokesh Kumar for helping her believe in her ability.

"I saw athletes from states without infrastructure succeed," Kajal said.

"I saw athletes from states without infrastructure succeed," Kajal said.

"I promised myself I would not complain. I would focus on my goal." She now harbours ambitions of competing at the Olympics and the World Championships, hoping to carry her father's story and sacrifice onto the global stage.