Turning vegetarian, focussing on mental aspect and working on short game: Diksha's mantra for success

Gurugram, Oct 18 (PTI) Taking a leaf out of the books of Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made drastic changes in her diet, which went a long way in transforming a mediocre season into a sensational one.

Advertisment

Some time in June this year, Diksha stumbled on a video of star batter Kohli where he was explaining how turning vegetarian reaped him dividends. It was almost the same time when she was working on her mental aspect and spending time reading books of icons such as tennis great Djokovic.

Soon Diksha decided to change her diet along with sharp focus on her "short game" that helped her emerge as India's best women golfer this season.

"I was a pure vegetarian but when I started playing golf, my parents asked me start non-vegetarian. I got used to it but then on instagram, I came to know about Virat Kohli, how he also changed into vegetarian," Diksha told PTI.

Advertisment

"Also in Germany, I met an old tennis player in June, he also asked me to try vegetarian for two weeks. I also started reading books of the likes of Djokovic, whom I follow. I also read supercharged self-healing and my dad also advised me to watch videos of Jay Shetty.

"So I have tried to change my mindset and also turned vegetarian four months back. It has helped as my season has been great so far," she added.

The 22-year-old from Haryana's Jhajjar district had just two top-10 finishes in 2022 and this year till mid-May, she couldn't get into top-10 in any of the tourneys.

Advertisment

But she turned things around, securing her second LET win at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open before producing the best finish of Tied 21 by an Indian women at a Major at AIG Women's open in August.

"I have an aunty in Florida, she told me consumption of energy is high when we are anxious so I started doing meditation," she said.

"I have been working on my putting as well. I wasn't good in my short game before. I had a lot of lip-outs, so I practised it a lot and now it is showing signs of improvement." Diksha had an amazing run in five events starting from the Belgian Ladies, where she finished in Top-8 in three of them and won the Czech Ladies Open. She also recorded Top-7 finishes in three of the four events between ISPS Handa Invitational to the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Advertisment

Currently, ranked 4th in the Order Of Merit (OOM), Diksha has a chance of winning the Race to Costa Del Sol, which has never been achieved before by an Indian woman golfer. She is also likely to make the grade for the 2024 Olympics. "I was talking to my dad (Col Naren Dagar) that we have Olympics in Paris in some months, so let's start our preparation and take every tournament that we play from now on as an Olympic event.

"Let's imagine it that way and accordingly I am working on different aspects. I have been enjoying my game.

"I have also changed my equipment. International players get their equipment customised..." Diksha will be in action at the DLF golf course, leading the charge at the Hero India women Open starting on Thursday.

"Coming here for the Hero Women's Indian Open is great. I have played lots of international tournaments but playing at home is lot different. This is a beautiful and interesting golf course.

"I have played here multiple times. Last year, I struggled with my short game but this year I have been playing well. I am looking to continue my form," she signed off. PTI ATK KHS KHS