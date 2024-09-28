Tvesa and Pranavi miss cut in France

Deauville, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik faced disappointment at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, as both missed the cut after struggling in their second rounds here.

Pranavi carded 79 after a first-round 72 to miss the cut by a big margin, while Tvesa, who shot 72 in the first round, added 76 and missed by one shot as the cut fell at 5-over 147.

Tvesa had two birdies against seven bogeys, while Pranavi had four bogeys and two doubles to be 8-over for the day.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini will take a one-shot lead into the final round after carding a four-under 67 on Friday to move to seven-under par.

Tamburlini shot 68 on the first day.

Tamburlini sits just ahead of England’s Annabel Dimmock (69-67) -- the fellow Ladies European Tour (LET) winner she played alongside on day two in France -- after the pair matched one another’s score in Deauville.

A gap of three shots emerges after Dimmock on the leaderboard with Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, Italy’s Virginia Elena Carta and English duo Thalia Martin and Bel Wardle tied for third on three-under par.

Rookie Wardle makes her first cut of the season after a second round 73 (+2).

Norwegian Dorthea Forbrigd sits in solo seventh on two-under par with seven players sharing eighth on one-under par.

Camille Chevalier and Celine Hebrin are the highest placed French players after two days of action and hold this score. Compatriot Lois Lau is the best placed amateur on one-over par.

A total of 63 players made it through to Saturday.