Tvesa, Avani and Pranavi lead six Indians into Final stage of LET Q-School

Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) Tvesa Malik took the first step towards getting back her status on the Ladies European Tour, taking the top honours in the Pre-Qualifier Asia with a final round of 2-under 70 and a total of 7-under 209 for 54 holes.

Advertisment

The last few groups were still on the front nine at the Classic Golf and Country Club when the players had to endure a 40-minute stoppage due to thunder and rain.

Avani Prashanth, who will stay amateur till she plays the LET Q-School's Final stage, shot 1-over 73 for a total of 4-under 212 and finished second.

Fellow Bengalurean Pranavi Urs, who in 2023 divided her time playing on various tours globally, struck four birdies in a five-hole stretch between the 14th and the 18th to finish third with a tournament aggregate of 3-under 213.

Advertisment

A total of eight girls are assured of a place in the 90-hole five-round Q-School Final in Marrakech, with six of them being Indians.

Following the top-three Indians in the tournament was Singapore's Sock Hwee Koh (70) in fourth place at 2-under 214.

Durga Nittur (70) and Ridhima Dilawari (73) were tied for the fifth place at 1-under 215, while Thailand's Saraporn Chamchoi (70) and India's Jasmine Shekar (70) were tied for seventh place.

Advertisment

Tvesa, after struggling with her form for a good part of the last two years, has begun to show a welcome return to form with two wins on the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

"I feel I have begun playing well after putting in a lot of hard work over the past few months," said Tvesa, who finished three shots ahead of amateur Avani, who at 17, is looking to take her first steps into professional golf.

Tvesa added, "I am still working on my game, though the scoring is coming back. It is like a work in progress, but for now getting to the Final Stage was the immediate goal. To do that without much fuss felt good." Avani was pleased to move forward, but added, "The putting did not work this week, despite the 67 on the second day. The greens seemed rather slow, and the rain did not help. But I stayed focused on getting the job done." Pranavi was also happy to get to the Final Stage, more so after flirting with danger at one point in the final round.

"I am just looking forward to a couple of other events and then the Final stage,” she said. PTI Corr AM AM AM