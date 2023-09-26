Tvesa eyes back-to-back wins ahead of 14th leg of Hero WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Tvesa Malik, who seems to be getting into her rhythm just at the right time, will aim for back-to-back wins when she tees up at the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Tvesa, who had finished in Top-2 of the last three events on the Tour, is hoping to reverse her fortunes in time ahead of next month's Hero Women's Indian Open.

After winning the 11th leg in July, the Tour had a break and Tvesa came back to finish runner-up in the 12th leg and last week won the 13th leg by a whopping eight shots despite a double bogey finish.

"It is nice to win again after a lean patch and I am hoping I can carry this form into Hero Women's Indian Open," she said.

Tvesa and Neha Tripathi have won twice each in the last four events and will be looking to keep the momentum going.

Neha won the 10th and 12th legs and was one of the three players tied for second last week at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will be the venue for the Women's Indian Open.

As the coming leg is the last event before Indian Open, all other players will be hoping to run into some good form. They include Order of Merit leader Sneha Singh, who has struggled for a while, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal and Ananya Datar.

There are three amateurs in the field, including Lavanya Gupta, who had a podium finish at the US Kids World Teen Championship in United States in August. PTI Cor SSC SSC