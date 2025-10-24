Tvesa is even par as rain plays spoilsport in Taipei

Taoyuan (Taipei), Oct 24 (PTI) Tvesa Malik was the lead Indian at T19 on a rain affected opening day of the Wistron Ladies Open, here Friday.

Malik started on the back nine and played through eight holes when play was suspended due to weather and made par on all the holes for an even par score through eight holes.

Avani Prashanth struggled as she began on the front nine and had played through nine holes and was at five over par when play was called off. She made three bogeys and one double bogey in the nine holes she played to be placed at T-51.

Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi, who like Avani, entered this week on the back of a strong showing at the Indian Open, did not have a chance to play a single hole before play was suspended.

Lauren Walsh and Kornkamol Sukaree led the field when play was suspended. Both players had scores of four under par, having played through 12 holes after starting their rounds on the back nine.

Current Order of Merit leader Shannon Tan, who is fresh off her win in India and defending Champion Chiara Tamburlini are yet to start their round.

Canadian Teenage sensation Anna Huang was placed at T-28 with a score of one over par when play was suspended.

Huang began on the back nine and had played through 11 holes with the sole bogey in her round being the cause of the dropped stroke.