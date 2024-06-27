Tvesa leads Indian challenge in Swiss Open; Diksha, Pranavi take rest

Holzhausern (Switzerland), Jun 27 (PTI) Olympic-bound Diksha Dagar has taken a break from this week’s Swiss Open but there are five other Indians in the fray, led by the experienced Tvesa Malik, who is back in form.

Tvesa, the top Indian last week at the Czech Ladies Open, will have Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal for company. Apart from Diksha, the other top Indian player taking a week off is Pranavi Urs.

Diksha said she had fever and a stiff neck while playing Czech Ladies and hence decided to take a break from the event.

She used the rest to quickly visit Paris to look at Le National, where the Olympic golf competition will happen in early August.

Tvesa said that she is feeling good, and the last few weeks have given her the confidence she needed and is looking forward to a good week in Switzerland.

Though she did not play in the event last year, she has good memories of a T-11 finish in 2021 when she shot rounds of 66-68 on the final two days.

Vani Kapoor has played a few events this season but has not had a Top-10, while Amandeep Drall and Ridhima have had limited appearances. Seher makes her first start on LET this season.