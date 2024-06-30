Tvesa loses in play-off at Swiss Ladies Open

Rotkreuz (Switzerland), Jun 30 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik played her heart out for a first round of 5-under 66 to get into the play-off of the Swiss Ladies Open before going down against Alice Hewson (65) at 11-under here.

In the play-off, Tvesa went into the fairway, and Alison was also in the fairway, but Tvesa had a poor position with little green to play for.

Alice was almost 80 yards ahead of the tee as Tvesa’s drive probably clipped a tree branch.

As Alice got to the green within 8-10 feet, Tvesa missed the green, and the English golfer won on the first extra hole.

Tvesa’s final round of 66 followed rounds of 68-68 in the first two rounds.

Tvesa had an electric finish over the last four holes as she closed with a birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie finish over the last four holes, which she played in 5-under.

She began with a bogey start but got that shot back on the fifth, and then came nine pars before she closed brilliantly.

After a series of nine pars, Tvesa picked her second birdie on Par-3 15th, followed by a birdie on Par-5 16th. Then came the last two holes.

Alice playing a group ahead also had a sizzling finish. She birdied the 15th but managed only a par on Par-5 16th.

On a course having back-to-back Par-5s, she eagled Par-5 17th and closed with a birdie on 18th to pull ahead to 11-under.

Tvesa, playing in the second to last group, birdied the 15th and the 16th and was 8-under. Then came the crucial Par-5 on the 17th.

Tvesa, who had an eagle two in the second round, landed her second eagle at that decisive moment on the 457-yard Par 5 17th hole.

It came amidst a flurry of birdies.

When she came to the 18th tee, she was still a shot behind and needed a birdie to force a play, and she responded magnificently with a birdie to catch up with Alice Hewson at 11-under.

The other Indians were Vani Kapoor, who finished T-35 down from overnight T-4, and Ridhima Dilawari, who finished T-62.

Tvesa played one of her finest rounds, especially towards the closing stages, as she raced to 5-under 66 and jumped from 6-under after two rounds to 11-under 202.

She joined Alice Hewson (65), who had earlier set the clubhouse target of 11-under.

Tvesa’s previous best was second place at the Gant Ladies Open in Finland in 2021.

Earlier this year, Tvesa won the SuperSport Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

After losing her playing rights on the Tour last year, Tvesa played the earlier part of the season, playing on invitations, and later, her finishes earned a higher re-rank, which got her more entries.

She finished T-10, her first Top-10 of the season in the Helsingborg Open in Sweden earlier in the season.

Lauren Walsh and Fatima Fernandez Canó finished Tied third at 8-under.